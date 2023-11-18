The Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 16, Butler produced 36 points and three blocks in a 122-115 win against the Nets.

Below, we break down Butler's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-125)

Over 23.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-156)

Over 4.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were ranked seventh in the league defensively last season, allowing 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the league defensively last season, allowing 26 per game.

Defensively, the Bulls conceded 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 33 24 7 1 0 0 0 10/19/2022 37 24 8 3 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.