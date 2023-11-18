Josh Richardson's Miami Heat match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 122-115 win against the Nets, Richardson tallied eight points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Richardson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-120)

Over 7.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last season, 15th in the league in that category.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

Josh Richardson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 31 11 0 3 1 0 4 10/28/2022 31 12 5 6 2 0 1

