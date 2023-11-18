Kyle Lowry will take the court for the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Bulls.

Lowry, in his last game, had three points and three steals in a 122-115 win over the Nets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Lowry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last season, conceding 111.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, conceding 43.3 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls conceded 26.0 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the league.

On defense, the Bulls gave up 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 35 2 5 4 0 0 1

