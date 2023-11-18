Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Levy County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Levy County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bronson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
