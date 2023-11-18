Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Manatee County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview High School at Bayshore High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at DME Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
