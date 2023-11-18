Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Miami Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.