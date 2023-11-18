Our computer model predicts the Louisville Cardinals will defeat the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-1) Over (46.5) Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hurricanes are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1 point or more, the Hurricanes have a 3-1 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Hurricanes' nine games with a set total.

The average total in Miami (FL) games this season is 2.9 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals have covered the spread five times in 10 games.

Louisville is 4-4-1 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Cardinals have played 10 games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 4.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Louisville contests.

Hurricanes vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.7 17.1 38.8 12.5 17.0 24.0 Miami (FL) 30.9 20.7 35.2 18.7 24.5 23.8

