The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an ACC clash.

Louisville has the 27th-ranked offense this year (440.4 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 16th-best with only 300.1 yards allowed per game. Miami (FL)'s defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 312.5 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 427.6 total yards per game, which ranks 38th.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Louisville 427.6 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.4 (29th) 312.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.1 (16th) 172 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (26th) 255.6 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.1 (49th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,086 passing yards, or 208.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 77 carries for 469 yards, or 46.9 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. has collected 464 yards (on 87 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George's 707 receiving yards (70.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions on 64 targets with seven touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has caught 60 passes and compiled 683 receiving yards (68.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 38 grabs (on 54 targets) have netted him 499 yards (49.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 2,402 yards (240.2 ypg) on 173-of-264 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 976 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 193 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 77 times for 492 yards (49.2 per game) and seven touchdowns while also racking up 154 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's team-high 734 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 72 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 19 passes for 307 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 15 catches for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

