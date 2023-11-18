North Florida vs. Maine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The Maine Black Bears (3-2) take on the North Florida Ospreys (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Maine vs. North Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Florida vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maine Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maine (-4.5)
|142.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Maine (-4.5)
|143.5
|-180
|+146
North Florida vs. Maine Betting Trends
- North Florida has covered once in four games with a spread this season.
- Maine has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Black Bears' four games this season have hit the over.
