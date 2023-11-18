Saturday's contest features the Maine Black Bears (3-2) and the North Florida Ospreys (3-2) clashing at UNF Arena (on November 18) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 victory for Maine.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Florida vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

North Florida vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 77, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-7.5)

Maine (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

North Florida's record against the spread so far this season is 1-3-0, while Maine's is 2-2-0. Both the Ospreys and the Black Bears are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys average 79.8 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (241st in college basketball). They have a +32 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

North Florida comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35 per outing.

North Florida hits 11.2 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) while shooting 35.2% from deep (134th in college basketball). It is making 7.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 3.6 per game while shooting 29%.

The Ospreys rank 116th in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 252nd in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

North Florida forces 12 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (137th in college basketball action).

