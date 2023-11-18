North Florida vs. Maine November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) meet the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Maine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jose Placer: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Florida vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|346th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|27.0
|359th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
