The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) will clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest?

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: South Bend, Indiana
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11
  • Notre Dame has compiled a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
  • The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • This season, Wake Forest has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Demon Deacons have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1200.
  • The Fighting Irish have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-24.5)
  • Against the spread, Notre Dame is 6-3-1 this year.
  • The Fighting Irish have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-5-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • This season, seven of Notre Dame's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.
  • In the Wake Forest's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 57.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the point total of 47.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.6 52.8 49.8
Implied Total AVG 33.5 37.3 27.8
ATS Record 6-3-1 4-1-1 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.8 51.1 50.5
Implied Total AVG 30 29.4 30.8
ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-6-1 1-3-1 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

