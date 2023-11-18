The Stetson Hatters (0-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson vs. Iona 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gaels' 63.0 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters allowed.

Iona went 19-3 last season when giving up fewer than 59.4 points.

Last year, the Hatters scored only 3.9 more points per game (59.4) than the Gaels allowed (55.5).

Stetson had a 9-11 record last season when putting up more than 55.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Schedule