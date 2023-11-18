The Stetson Hatters (3-7) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the San Diego Toreros (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in a Pioneer League clash.

Stetson ranks 80th in total offense (337.0 yards per game) and 74th in total defense (364.6 yards allowed per game) this season. San Diego has been dominant on defense, surrendering just 290.2 total yards per game (14th-best). Offensively, it ranks 88th by accumulating 325.5 total yards per game.

Keep reading for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stetson vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Stetson vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Stetson San Diego 337.0 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (84th) 364.6 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.2 (19th) 100.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.1 (95th) 236.1 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has thrown for 1,357 yards (135.7 ypg) to lead Stetson, completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Devon Brewer, has carried the ball 110 times for 329 yards (32.9 per game), scoring seven times.

Kaderris Roberts has carried the ball 58 times for 326 yards (32.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin has hauled in 41 receptions for 558 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Aanjay Feliciano has put up a 334-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 21 targets.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has a total of 319 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 passes and scoring one touchdown.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil leads San Diego with 1,159 yards on 108-of-185 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams is his team's leading rusher with 203 carries for 941 yards, or 94.1 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Re-al Mitchell is a key figure in this offense, with 199 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns and 362 receiving yards (36.2 per game) on 42 catches

Ja'Seem Reed has totaled 55 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 764 (76.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has caught 33 passes and compiled 546 receiving yards (54.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stetson or San Diego gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.