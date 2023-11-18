The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) face a Big 12 matchup with the UCF Knights (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 32, UCF 26

Texas Tech 32, UCF 26 Texas Tech has won 42.9% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-4).

The Red Raiders are 1-1 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

This season, UCF has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Knights have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-2.5)



Texas Tech (-2.5) Texas Tech has four wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

In 10 games played UCF has recorded four wins against the spread.

This year, the Knights have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 59.5 points four times this season.

This season, seven of UCF's games have ended with a score higher than 59.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.1 points per game, 3.6 points more than the point total of 59.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 31.2 32 30.6 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 57.5 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.4 37 33.8 ATS Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

