The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 399.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 54th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 63rd, giving up 371.1 yards per game. UCF's offense has been excelling, racking up 494.5 total yards per game (eighth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 100th by surrendering 400.8 total yards per game.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 2.

UCF vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UCF vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

UCF Texas Tech 494.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.9 (58th) 400.8 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.1 (60th) 233.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (55th) 260.8 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.9 (60th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 1,572 yards on 63.1% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 331 yards with four scores.

RJ Harvey is his team's leading rusher with 170 carries for 1,082 yards, or 108.2 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well. Harvey has also chipped in with 15 catches for 217 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has run for 505 yards across 78 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 790 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has 31 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 703 yards (70.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend's 36 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has compiled 1,154 yards (115.4 ypg) on 115-of-180 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 226 times for 1,170 yards (117 per game), scoring eight times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 35 times for 228 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's team-leading 423 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 69 targets) with four touchdowns.

Myles Price has put together a 410-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes on 60 targets.

Xavier White's 28 catches have turned into 393 yards and one touchdown.

