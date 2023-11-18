The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 3 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. UCF matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-3) 60.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 59.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

UCF vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

UCF has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Texas Tech has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.