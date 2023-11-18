Big 12 foes square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) host the UCF Knights (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 for this game.

Texas Tech ranks 54th in scoring offense (29.1 points per game) and 54th in scoring defense (24.4 points allowed per game) this season. UCF's offense has been thriving, compiling 34.0 points per game (25th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 73rd by giving up 26.8 points per game.

UCF vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Texas Tech vs UCF Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -2.5 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

UCF Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Knights are gaining 482.7 yards per game (-2-worst in college football) and allowing 414.0 (104th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

On offense in their previous three games, the Knights are averaging 33.7 points, 57th in college football. Defensively, they are giving up 23.3, which puts them 104th.

In its past three games, UCF has thrown for 246.0 yards per game (80th in the country), and allowed 218.7 in the air (-12-worst).

In their past three games, the Knights have rushed for 236.7 yards per game (24th-best in college football), and conceded 195.3 on the ground (-74-worst).

The Knights have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In UCF's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Knights have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

UCF has hit the over in six of their 10 games with a set total (60%).

UCF has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

UCF has entered three games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is in those contests.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 1,572 yards (157.2 ypg) while completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 331 yards with four touchdowns.

RJ Harvey is his team's leading rusher with 170 carries for 1,082 yards, or 108.2 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well. Harvey has also chipped in with 15 catches for 217 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 505 yards on 78 carries with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has racked up 790 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has 31 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 703 yards (70.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend's 36 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash leads the team with 8.5 sacks, and also has 14.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Jason Johnson, UCF's tackle leader, has 73 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Nikai Martinez has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

