The USC Trojans (7-4) have a Pac-12 matchup versus the UCLA Bruins (6-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is USC vs. UCLA?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 33, UCLA 26

USC 33, UCLA 26 USC has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 7-1 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Trojans have gone 5-1 (87.5%).

UCLA has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bruins have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: USC (-6)



USC (-6) In 11 USC games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have just two ATS wins in eight games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

In UCLA's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) A total of 10 of USC's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 63.5 points.

UCLA has not finished a game this season with a combined score over 63.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 70.2 points per game, 6.7 points more than the total of 63.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 67.2 66.2 68.5 Implied Total AVG 43.5 43.8 43.2 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-2-0 5-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 58 50.9 Implied Total AVG 32 35.3 29.4 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-8-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

