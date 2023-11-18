The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes seven games involving schools from the AAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNews (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Temple Owls at UAB Blazers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!