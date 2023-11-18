Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 12, which features six games involving schools from the Pac-12. Wanting to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the article below.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars
|10:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Arizona Wildcats
|2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Oregon State Beavers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
