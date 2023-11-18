Week 12 of the college football schedule included three games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian | McNeese vs. Lamar

Week 12 Southland Results

Incarnate Word 45 Houston Christian 24

Incarnate Word Leaders

Passing: Zach Calzada (29-for-38, 407 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Zach Calzada (29-for-38, 407 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (14 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Jarrell Wiley (14 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caleb Chapman (7 TAR, 7 REC, 170 YDS, 3 TDs)

Houston Christian Leaders

Passing: Colby Suits (23-for-37, 202 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Colby Suits (23-for-37, 202 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Darryle Evans (12 ATT, 67 YDS)

Darryle Evans (12 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Karl Reynolds (6 TAR, 6 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Houston Christian Incarnate Word 316 Total Yards 562 202 Passing Yards 407 114 Rushing Yards 155 2 Turnovers 0

Lamar 52 McNeese 27

Team Stat Comparison

Lamar McNeese 387 Total Yards 397 132 Passing Yards 210 255 Rushing Yards 187 0 Turnovers 2

Next Week's Southland Games

