Will Braxton Berrios Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Braxton Berrios did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Berrios' stats can be found below.
In the air, Berrios has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 194 yards on 20 receptions (9.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 11 yards.
Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 11 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Berrios 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|20
|194
|67
|1
|9.7
Berrios Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|6
|6
|43
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|2
|8
|0
