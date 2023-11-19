Braxton Berrios did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Berrios' stats can be found below.

Rep Braxton Berrios and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Berrios has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 194 yards on 20 receptions (9.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 11 yards.

Keep an eye on Berrios' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Berrios 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 20 194 67 1 9.7

Berrios Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.