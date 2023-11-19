Will Chase Claypool Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Claypool did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Claypool's stats below.
Heading into Week 11, Claypool has five receptions for 66 yards -- 13.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 16 occasions.
Chase Claypool Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Braxton Berrios (DNP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 11 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Claypool 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|5
|66
|12
|1
|13.2
Claypool Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|8
|3
|36
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|4
|1
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|2
|1
|15
|0
