Chase Claypool did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Claypool's stats below.

Heading into Week 11, Claypool has five receptions for 66 yards -- 13.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 16 occasions.

Chase Claypool Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Braxton Berrios (DNP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Claypool 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 5 66 12 1 13.2

Claypool Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 8 3 36 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 4 1 15 0 Week 8 Patriots 2 1 15 0

