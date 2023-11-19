Will Devon Achane Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Devon Achane was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're trying to find Achane's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Achane has season stats which include 460 rushing yards on 38 carries (12.1 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards.
Devon Achane Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Salvon Ahmed (FP/rib): 19 Rush Att; 55 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 13 Rec; 63 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Achane 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|38
|460
|5
|12.1
|11
|9
|67
|2
Achane Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|18
|203
|2
|4
|30
|2
|Week 4
|@Bills
|8
|101
|2
|3
|19
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|11
|151
|1
|1
|14
|0
