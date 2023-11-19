Devon Achane was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're trying to find Achane's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Devon Achane and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Achane has season stats which include 460 rushing yards on 38 carries (12.1 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards.

Keep an eye on Achane's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Devon Achane Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Salvon Ahmed (FP/rib): 19 Rush Att; 55 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 13 Rec; 63 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Achane 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 38 460 5 12.1 11 9 67 2

Achane Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Patriots 1 5 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Broncos 18 203 2 4 30 2 Week 4 @Bills 8 101 2 3 19 0 Week 5 Giants 11 151 1 1 14 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.