A win by the Miami Dolphins over the Las Vegas Raiders is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET (at Hard Rock Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Dolphins rank 12th in total defense this season (322.4 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 435.3 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, the Raiders are generating 17.2 points per contest (27th-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.5 points given up per game).

Dolphins vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+13.5) Over (46) Dolphins 28, Raiders 19

Dolphins Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dolphins a 90.0% chance to win.

Miami has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dolphins have covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, five of Miami's nine games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46, 3.1 points fewer than the average total in Dolphins games thus far this season.

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 14.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

This year, games featuring Las Vegas have hit the over just twice.

The over/under for this game is 3.4 points higher than the average scoring total for Raiders games (42.6).

Dolphins vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 31.7 25 43.5 18.5 22.2 30.2 Las Vegas 17.2 20.5 20.4 14.2 14 26.8

