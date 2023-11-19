Dolphins vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 11
The Miami Dolphins' (6-3) injury report ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) currently has 13 players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 19 from Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins head into this matchup after a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last game.
Last time out, the Raiders won 16-12 over the New York Jets.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Rib
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Jones
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dylan Parham
|OG
|Calf
|Questionable
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dolphins Season Insights
- Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 435.3 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (322.4 yards allowed per game).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 31.7 points per game. They rank 26th on defense (25 points allowed per game).
- On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 287.4 per game. They rank 13th on defense (216.2 passing yards allowed per game).
- On offense, Miami has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 147.9 per game. The Dolphins rank 13th on defense (106.2 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -4, forcing nine turnovers (27th in NFL) while turning it over 13 times (15th in NFL).
Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-13.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Raiders (+600)
- Total: 45.5 points
