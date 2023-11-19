The Miami Dolphins' (6-3) injury report ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) currently has 13 players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 19 from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins head into this matchup after a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last game.

Last time out, the Raiders won 16-12 over the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Questionable Salvon Ahmed RB Rib Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Out Tyreek Hill WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Hamstring Questionable Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Robert Jones OL Knee Out Jaelan Phillips LB Back Full Participation In Practice Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Jevon Holland S Back Full Participation In Practice Devon Achane RB Knee Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Dylan Parham OG Calf Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable Roderic Teamer S Hamstring Questionable Amik Robertson CB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Marcus Peters CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Adam Butler DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dolphins Season Insights

Offensively, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 435.3 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (322.4 yards allowed per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 31.7 points per game. They rank 26th on defense (25 points allowed per game).

On offense, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 287.4 per game. They rank 13th on defense (216.2 passing yards allowed per game).

On offense, Miami has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 147.9 per game. The Dolphins rank 13th on defense (106.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -4, forcing nine turnovers (27th in NFL) while turning it over 13 times (15th in NFL).

Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-13.5)

Dolphins (-13.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Raiders (+600)

Dolphins (-900), Raiders (+600) Total: 45.5 points

