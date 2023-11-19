The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Miami Dolphins (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 as a 13.5-point underdog. The game's over/under has been listed at 46.5 points.

Before the Raiders play the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-13.5) 46.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-12.5) 46.5 -800 +560 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Miami has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Miami games have gone over the point total on five of nine occasions (55.6%).

Las Vegas has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

Two Las Vegas games (of 10) have hit the over this season.

