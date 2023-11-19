Dolphins vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Miami Dolphins (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 as a 13.5-point underdog. The game's over/under has been listed at 46.5 points.
The Dolphins' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup against Raiders. Before the Raiders play the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-13.5)
|46.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-12.5)
|46.5
|-800
|+560
Miami vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Miami has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Miami games have gone over the point total on five of nine occasions (55.6%).
- Las Vegas has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.
- Two Las Vegas games (of 10) have hit the over this season.
