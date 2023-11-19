The Miami Dolphins (6-3) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Dolphins and the Raiders.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 13.5 46.5 -900 +575

Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Miami's matchups this year have an average point total of 49.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-3-0).

The Dolphins have won every time as moneyline favorites this year, going 5-0.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points only once this season.

Las Vegas' games this season have had an average of 42.6 points, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Raiders have covered the spread five times in 10 games with a set spread.

This season, the Raiders have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Las Vegas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +575.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 31.7 2 25 23 49.1 7 9 Raiders 17.2 26 20.5 19 42.6 1 10

Dolphins vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Over its past three games, Miami has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Miami's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by a total of 60 points this season (6.7 points per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by 33 points (3.3 per game).

Raiders

In its past three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Raiders have not gone over the total in their past three games.

The Dolphins have put up a total of 60 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 6.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by opponents by 33 total points (3.3 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 47.3 50.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.6 29 26.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 40.8 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 21.2 25 ATS Record 5-5-0 4-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 0-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

