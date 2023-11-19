Will Durham Smythe Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Durham Smythe did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Trying to find Smythe's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Smythe has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 168 yards on 17 receptions (9.9 per catch) and zero TDs.
Durham Smythe Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Braxton Berrios (DNP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 11 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smythe 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|22
|17
|168
|73
|0
|9.9
Smythe Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|4
|4
|41
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|17
|0
