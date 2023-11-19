Durham Smythe did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Trying to find Smythe's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Smythe has been targeted 22 times, with season stats of 168 yards on 17 receptions (9.9 per catch) and zero TDs.

Durham Smythe Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Braxton Berrios (DNP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Smythe 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 22 17 168 73 0 9.9

Smythe Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0

