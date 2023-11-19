Sunday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) at Alico Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-52 and heavily favors FGCU to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Eagles took care of business in their last game 81-48 against Florida International on Tuesday.

FGCU vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 80, Kentucky 52

FGCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' +770 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 77.4 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

FGCU tallied 83.6 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 6.2 more points per game than its overall average (77.4).

Offensively, the Eagles scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 80.3 points per game away from home.

Defensively FGCU played better in home games last year, ceding 51.7 points per game, compared to 58.7 away from home.

