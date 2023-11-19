The Akron Zips (3-0) host the Florida International Panthers (1-3) at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times last season.

The Panthers were 15-10-0 against the spread last year.

Akron (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 20.7% less often than Florida International (15-10-0) last season.

Florida International vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 74.6 147.7 66.9 142 138.7 Florida International 73.1 147.7 75.1 142 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers averaged 6.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Zips gave up to opponents (66.9).

Florida International put together a 10-5 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International vs. Akron Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 11-17-0 14-14-0 Florida International 15-10-0 14-11-0

Florida International vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Florida International 15-1 Home Record 11-7 5-6 Away Record 3-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.