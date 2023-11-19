Sunday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (3-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-59 and heavily favors Florida State to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 79-75 victory against Florida in their last outing on Friday.

Florida State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Florida State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 90, South Alabama 59

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles had a +408 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They put up 79.3 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and allowed 66.9 per outing to rank 245th in college basketball.

With 76.2 points per game in ACC action, Florida State tallied 3.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (79.3 PPG).

The Seminoles scored 86.3 points per game last year at home, which was 11.5 more points than they averaged away from home (74.8).

At home, Florida State gave up 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than in away games (73.3).

