Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Waddle's stats on this page.

Rep Jaylen Waddle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Waddle has been targeted 59 times, with season stats of 522 yards on 40 receptions (13.1 per catch) and three TDs. He also has two carries for 10 yards.

Keep an eye on Waddle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Braxton Berrios (DNP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Waddle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 40 522 214 3 13.1

Waddle Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.