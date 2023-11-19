Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Miami Dolphins take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Waddle's stats on this page.
Rep Jaylen Waddle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Waddle has been targeted 59 times, with season stats of 522 yards on 40 receptions (13.1 per catch) and three TDs. He also has two carries for 10 yards.
Keep an eye on Waddle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Dolphins have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (DNP/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Braxton Berrios (DNP/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
- Click Here for Tee Higgins
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Waddle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|40
|522
|214
|3
|13.1
Waddle Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|6
|4
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|5
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|9
|7
|51
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|6
|6
|63
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|12
|7
|121
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|42
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.