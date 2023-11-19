Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 198.7 per game.

Waddle has 40 grabs for 522 yards and three scores this campaign. He has been targeted 59 times, and averages 65.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Waddle and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Waddle vs. the Raiders

Waddle vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

11 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Waddle will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders concede 198.7 passing yards per game.

The Raiders have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Dolphins vs Raiders on Fubo!

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Waddle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Waddle Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Waddle has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waddle has received 19.0% of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (37th in league play), racking up 522 yards on 59 passes thrown his way.

Waddle has registered a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.1% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Waddle has been targeted eight times in the red zone (18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 7 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.