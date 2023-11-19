Raheem Mostert has a good matchup when his Miami Dolphins meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders give up 135.6 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Mostert has collected a team-high 605 total rushing yards on 109 carries (67.2 ypg). He's also added 11 rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Mostert has put up 19 catches for 151 yards (16.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mostert vs. the Raiders

Mostert vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Raiders have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Raiders is giving up 135.6 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Raiders have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.0 per game).

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (55.6%) out of nine opportunities.

The Dolphins, who are second in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

He has carried the ball in 109 of his team's 227 total rushing attempts this season (48.0%).

Mostert has scored at least one rushing touchdown seven times this season, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 13 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (35.1%).

He has 20 carries in the red zone (43.5% of his team's 46 red zone rushes).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 85 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 115 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

