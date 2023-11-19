Will Salvon Ahmed Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Salvon Ahmed was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Ahmed's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Salvon Ahmed and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 11, Ahmed has 19 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (20 targets) for 63 yards.
Keep an eye on Ahmed's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rib
- The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Devon Achane (LP/knee): 38 Rush Att; 460 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 67 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Andrei Iosivas
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Charlie Jones
- Click Here for Odell Beckham Jr.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ahmed 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|19
|55
|1
|2.9
|20
|13
|63
|0
Ahmed Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|13
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|6
|23
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|2
|1
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|4
|0
|2
|8
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.