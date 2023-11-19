Salvon Ahmed was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Ahmed's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 11, Ahmed has 19 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 13 receptions (20 targets) for 63 yards.

Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rib

The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Devon Achane (LP/knee): 38 Rush Att; 460 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 67 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Ahmed 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 19 55 1 2.9 20 13 63 0

Ahmed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 23 1 3 11 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 3 0 1 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 2 1 0 4 16 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 4 0 2 8 0

