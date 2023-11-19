Tua Tagovailoa has a tough matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders allow 198.7 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Tagovailoa has piled up 2,609 passing yards this season (289.9 per game), including 19 passing TDs and seven picks. On 23 carries, Tagovailoa has rushed for 33 yards, and averaging 3.7 rushing yards per game.

Tagovailoa vs. the Raiders

Tagovailoa vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Raiders have given up one or more passing TDs to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Raiders have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 198.7 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Raiders have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.1 per game).

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 269.5 (-115)

269.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-200)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

So far this season, Tagovailoa has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of nine opportunities.

The Dolphins have passed 57.8% of the time and run 42.2% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

With 308 attempts for 2,609 passing yards, Tagovailoa is second in league play with 8.5 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all nine games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 51.4% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (19).

Tagovailoa accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his total 308 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-125)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his nine opportunities this season (55.6%).

Tagovailoa has not found paydirt on the ground this year in nine games.

He has five red zone rushing carries (10.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-34 / 193 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 30-for-45 / 324 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-32 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 262 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-30 / 308 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

