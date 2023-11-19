Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Hill's stats on this page.
Rep Tyreek Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hill's season stats include 1076 yards on 69 receptions (15.6 per catch) and eight touchdowns, plus two carries for 17 yards. He has been targeted 97 times.
Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Dolphins have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Durham Smythe (questionable/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chase Claypool (out/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Braxton Berrios (questionable/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Marvin Mims
- Click Here for Jaren Hall
- Click Here for Salvon Ahmed
- Click Here for Kenny Yeboah
- Click Here for Pierre Strong Jr.
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|97
|69
|1,076
|408
|8
|15.6
Hill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.