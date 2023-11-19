Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Hill's stats on this page.

Hill's season stats include 1076 yards on 69 receptions (15.6 per catch) and eight touchdowns, plus two carries for 17 yards. He has been targeted 97 times.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Dolphins have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Durham Smythe (questionable/ankle): 17 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chase Claypool (out/knee): 5 Rec; 66 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Braxton Berrios (questionable/hamstring): 20 Rec; 194 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jaylen Waddle (FP/knee): 40 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 97 69 1,076 408 8 15.6

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0

