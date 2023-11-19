Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has a difficult matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the eighth-fewest passing yards in the league, 198.7 per game.

Hill has 69 receptions for a team-leading 1,076 yards and eight TDs this season. He's been targeted 97 times, producing 119.6 yards per game.

Hill vs. the Raiders

Hill vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 79.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 79.5 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders surrender 198.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.1 per game).

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 91.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

Hill, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of nine games this season.

Hill has 31.2% of his team's target share (97 targets on 311 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.1 yards per target (10th in NFL play), averaging 1,076 yards on 97 passes thrown his way.

In seven of nine games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 21.6% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Hill has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (30.2% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 11 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 6 REC / 163 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 181 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

