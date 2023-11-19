When the Miami Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, Tyreek Hill will face a Raiders pass defense featuring Robert Spillane. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 155.3 17.3 1 14 14.42

Tyreek Hill vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill leads his squad with 1,076 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 69 receptions (out of 97 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Miami has the second-most in the NFL, with 2,587 (287.4 per game).

The Dolphins are averaging the most points in the league, 31.7 per game.

Miami, which is averaging 34.6 pass attempts per game, ranks 14th in the league.

In the red zone, the Dolphins rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 43 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48.3%.

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 81 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Las Vegas' defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,987 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 10th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this year, the Raiders are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (20.5 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.

One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 97 30 Def. Targets Receptions 69 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.6 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1076 81 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 119.6 8.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 408 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

