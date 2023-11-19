Tyreek Hill vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Miami Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, Tyreek Hill will face a Raiders pass defense featuring Robert Spillane. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|155.3
|17.3
|1
|14
|14.42
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tyreek Hill vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill leads his squad with 1,076 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 69 receptions (out of 97 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Miami has the second-most in the NFL, with 2,587 (287.4 per game).
- The Dolphins are averaging the most points in the league, 31.7 per game.
- Miami, which is averaging 34.6 pass attempts per game, ranks 14th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Dolphins rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 43 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 48.3%.
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 81 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Las Vegas' defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,987 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks 10th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this year, the Raiders are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (20.5 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.
- One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.
- The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tyreek Hill vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|97
|30
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|69
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.6
|21
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1076
|81
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|119.6
|8.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|408
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|2.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.