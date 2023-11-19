UCF vs. South Dakota State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) face the UCF Knights (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UCF vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|182nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.