On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Aaron Ekblad going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 71 games last season, Ekblad scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, Ekblad picked up eight goals and 11 assists.

He took 3.0 shots per game, sinking 6.5% of them.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

