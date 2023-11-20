Aaron Ekblad will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Ekblad averaged 23:23 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -14.

He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Ekblad had an assist in 19 of 71 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

Ekblad's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

