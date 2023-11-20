Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) will meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|274th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|72.6
|155th
|311th
|75.0
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|211th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
