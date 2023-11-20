The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) meet in a game with no set line at Moore Gymnasium on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman covered 16 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Charleston Southern (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% less often than Bethune-Cookman (16-11-0) last season.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 67.9 140.5 75 149.4 140.4 Charleston Southern 72.6 140.5 74.4 149.4 142.7

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 6.5 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Buccaneers gave up (74.4).

When Bethune-Cookman put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 16-11-0 15-12-0 Charleston Southern 13-14-0 14-13-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Charleston Southern 8-5 Home Record 6-8 3-13 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

