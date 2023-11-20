Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) meet in a game with no set line at Moore Gymnasium on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Moore Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats
- Bethune-Cookman covered 16 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.
- Charleston Southern (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% less often than Bethune-Cookman (16-11-0) last season.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bethune-Cookman
|67.9
|140.5
|75
|149.4
|140.4
|Charleston Southern
|72.6
|140.5
|74.4
|149.4
|142.7
Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 6.5 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Buccaneers gave up (74.4).
- When Bethune-Cookman put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bethune-Cookman
|16-11-0
|15-12-0
|Charleston Southern
|13-14-0
|14-13-0
Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bethune-Cookman
|Charleston Southern
|8-5
|Home Record
|6-8
|3-13
|Away Record
|3-12
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.7
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
