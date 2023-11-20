The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour 2022-23 stats and insights

In 16 of 80 games last season, Montour scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, Montour picked up three goals and 30 assists.

Montour's shooting percentage last season was 6.6%. He averaged 3.0 shots per game.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

