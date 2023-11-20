Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 20?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 16 of 80 games last season, Montour scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, Montour picked up three goals and 30 assists.
- Montour's shooting percentage last season was 6.6%. He averaged 3.0 shots per game.
Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in league play.
- The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
