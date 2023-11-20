Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Fancy a bet on Montour? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Montour Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Montour averaged 23:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +9.

He had a goal in 16 games last season through 80 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 42 of 80 games last season, Montour had an assist -- and 11 of those games included multiple assists.

Montour's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

Montour has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

