Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Brevard County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockledge High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
