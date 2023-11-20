Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 18:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Verhaeghe has a goal in seven of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Verhaeghe has a point in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 17 games this year, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

